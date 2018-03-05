Severn Trent deal with unprecedented number of burst pipes following cold weather

The rapid thaw following the recent cold weather has seen an increase in burst pipes of nearly 4000% says Severn Trent.

When water freezes within a pipe it expands, putting more pressure on it and causing it to split or the joints to pull apart. When the temperature starts to increase again, the water will start to leak out.

This has put pressure on the Severn Trent network and has meant that small pockets of the network experienced low pressure or periodic interruptions to supply during yesterday evening.

Teams have worked through the night to fix many of the bursts, and as a result, have managed to restore supplies.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Some customers have experienced poor pressure or intermittent supplies in pockets as Severn Trent carry out repairs to these pipes. We have teams that continue to work really hard to deal with these and can reassure customers that we’re doing everything we can to restore supplies as soon as possible.

“We would like to offer a huge apology to these customers for any disruption to their Monday mornings. We know just how hard it is to be without water and we hugely appreciate everyone’s patience, as our teams work around the clock to fix the bursts and reduce any impact to our customers.”