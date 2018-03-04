One cut free following early morning collision near Oswestry

One person was cut free from a vehicle following a collision near Oswestry early this morning.

The collision involving a single vehicle happened at Tref Ar Clawdd near Oswestry at around 4.09am.

Two people were initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle, but one managed to release themselves before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Firefighters used Holmatro equipment to release the trapped casualty.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.