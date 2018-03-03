Tribute paid following death of Cllr Denis Allen, Mayor of Wellington

Tributes have been paid to Denis Allen, Councillor and Mayor of Wellington who died yesterday.
Denis entered politics on leaving the RAF in 1978 and remained active throughout the years, which included time serving on Telford & Wrekin Council as a cabinet member for community services.
He was elected as a town councillor for the Dothill ward on Wellington Town Council in a by-election in 2013 and is the current Mayor of Wellington.
A tribute from UKIP Telford & Wrekin reads:
“It is with great sadness that we learnt today of the passing of Cllr Denis Allen.
“Denis was a hard working campaigner and councillor and most importantly, a good and loyal friend. He will be sadly missed by an enormous number of people.
“Our thoughts are with his wife Liz and his family.”
Always courteous in political debate – sincere condolences to Cllr Denis Allen’s family. https://t.co/dzMxGk7dBM
— Lucy Allan MP (@lucyallan) March 2, 2018
Very sad to learn of the death of my friend and colleague @UKIP Cllr Denis Allen. I will remember our laughs and good times together RIP
— Jill Seymour MEP (@JSeymourUKIP) March 2, 2018