Tribute paid following death of Cllr Denis Allen, Mayor of Wellington

Tributes have been paid to Denis Allen, Councillor and Mayor of Wellington who died yesterday.

Denis entered politics on leaving the RAF in 1978 and remained active throughout the years, which included time serving on Telford & Wrekin Council as a cabinet member for community services.

He was elected as a town councillor for the Dothill ward on Wellington Town Council in a by-election in 2013 and is the current Mayor of Wellington.

A tribute from UKIP Telford & Wrekin reads:

“It is with great sadness that we learnt today of the passing of Cllr Denis Allen.

“Denis was a hard working campaigner and councillor and most importantly, a good and loyal friend. He will be sadly missed by an enormous number of people.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Liz and his family.”