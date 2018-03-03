Snow disruption continues on roads and railways in Shropshire

The cold weather and snow is continuing to cause problems for motorists, bus and train passengers in Shropshire today.

The A41 remains closed from Tern Hill to the A519, and from the A518 south to the A5, until further notice due to snow drifts and vehicles becoming stuck. Traffic will be diverted along the A5 – M54 – A442 – A53 back to Tern Hill, and vice versa.

Many train services are also cancelled or delayed.

Overnight in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service rescued a person after a van became stuck on a steep slope adjacent to the River Severn in Castlefields. Firefighters used shovels and rock salt to assist.

Yesterday, snow drifting across fields caused problems for many motorists using the A49 south of Shrewsbury, the A5 and the A41. Traffic also struggled to get through snow drifts on many of the county’s rural roads. More than 200 of the county’s schools were also closed.

Soldiers took to the roads to help hospital staff and patients get to work and appointments at Telford’s Princess Royal and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Huge thank you to the armed forces, who have been helping our staff in the rural parts of our region get into work today so that we can ensure the best possible care for our patients #TogetherWeAchieve pic.twitter.com/SFxqWdafgr — SaTH (@sathNHS) March 2, 2018

Staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital also battled through snow drifts to get to work.

Statement by Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans, West Mercia Police, on behalf of both West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police:

“As we enter the weekend it appears the worst of this adverse weather may be behind us, but conditions are still very tricky and we still need people to take care.

“Many roads remain treacherous due to the snow and ice, so the advice still remains to only travel if you really need to. If you do need to travel, follow your local weather forecasts to help plan your journey, make sure your car is properly prepared and that you have warm clothing.

“Throughout this period of bad weather we have made sure we have had the people and resources in place to deal with the conditions and maintain our service to our communities, and this will continue throughout the weekend. We also continue to work with all our partner agencies to make sure that together we are protecting the vulnerable in our communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our workforce and volunteers for the way they have risen to the challenge presented by the Beast from the East and Storm Emma, and gone the extra mile for us in the service of our communities.”

Travel News

We are updating the latest travel news on our Shropshire Live facebook page.

Weather Forecast

Today: Hazardous ice and snow in some places to start the day. Further light snowfall is likely at times. Temperatures starting to lift above zero, which may start to melt some of the ice and snow into the afternoon. A high of 3C.

Tonight: More snowfall is expected overnight, although this is likely to turn increasingly to rain by the morning, as the air becomes less cold. A low of -4C.

Sunday: Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, with the snow mainly confined to the hills and high ground, as temperatures gradually start to rise. A high of 5C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Further rain, sleet and snow likely at times, with the snow mainly over high ground. Temperatures less cold than recent days. An increasing chance of mist and fog.