Services to be temporarily suspended at Ludlow MLU on Saturday

Services at Ludlow’s Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) will be temporarily suspended from 8pm on Saturday 3 March until 8am on Sunday because of short-term staff sickness.

Women booked to give birth at Ludlow MLU who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU or the Consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

If any women due to give birth at Ludlow MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

All women potentially affected by the suspension have been contacted.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Unfortunately, due to short-term sickness, it will be necessary to suspend services at Ludlow MLU from 8pm Saturday until 8am on Sunday. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”