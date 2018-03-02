Schools closed as snow drifts, winds and ice cause problems across Shropshire

Winds, snow drifts and ice on roads and paths are causing problems for pedestrians and motorists in Shropshire this morning.

Snow drifting across fields is causing problems for many motorists using country roads including the A49 south of Shrewsbury.

Drivers urged to take extra care in snow

Highways England is urging drivers to check road conditions before setting out on journeys today.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“If you need to travel, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”

Highways England has issued its own amber alert for roads in the West Midlands and drivers should take extra care when travelling as frequent snow showers are forecast.

Nicola Maxey from the Met Office said: “It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about. With the latest weather information for your area, you will be able to prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”

School Closures

A number of schools in the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas are closed today.

For school closures in Telford and Wrekin see http://apps.telford.gov.uk/snowline/

For school closures in the Shropshire Council area visit http://shropshire.gov.uk/school-closures if the website is slow to respont try https://t.co/NSqrSyKkZ7 or see their twitter feed https://twitter.com/ShropCouncil

Telford College is closed.

North Shropshire College is closed, all campuses. Any exams are to be rescheduled for summer.

Shrewsbury College is closed today. Students sitting exams should still attend English Bridge Campus. English Bridge Campus will ONLY be open to enable these students to take exams. Otherwise, the College, at all campuses will be closed due to bad weather.

Travel News

Avoid the A49 Shrewsbury to Ludlow! pic.twitter.com/CbN6p1QHXv — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) March 2, 2018

The A49 between Ludlow and Shrewsbury has numerous issues with snow drifts and stranded vehicles.

The A41 is shut southbound from Tern Hill towards Telford. A number of HGVs have been abandoned.

The A518 Newport to Stafford road is hazardous with vehicles having difficulty on ‘hilly’ sections.

Telford & Wrekin Council reports that there are difficult conditions on the B5063 between Shawbirch & High Ercall.

The Forton Road (outside Newport) is reported to be impassable.

B4378 is blocked at Brockton.

Brockton to Bourton is blocked with snow drifts.

A488 Clun to Knighton blocked.

B4378 Shipton to Much Wenlock blocked.

B4214 Clee Hill to Burford blocked.

B4368 Marton to Chirbury blocked

B4364 Blocked at Wheathill.

A488 Hope Valley is passable in places but maybe best avoided.

B4380 down to one lane at Atcham.

Arriva Bus Services

Arriva are operating all services in Shrewsbury with the exception of the following:

– 11 – Unable to serve Copthorne Treatment Centre due to untreated roads

– 12 – Service suspended

– 23 – Not serving Judith Butts

– 27 – Now on normal route with delays

– 64/164 – Not serving Tern Hill to the Camp

– 297 – Now serving main roads only

– 436 – Now on normal route with delays

– 544 – Service suspended

– 546 – Service suspended

– 738/740 – Service suspended

Oswestry Service

In Oswestry, road conditions mean that all services may be subject to delays or diversions as follows:

– 2 – Not operating via Lodgevale or Plas Madoc

– 2A – Not operating via Chirk Bank or Plas Madoc

– 2B – No service

– 2C – Operating as far as Ruabon only

– 53 – Operating but not via Park Hall

– 70/70A – Normal service resuming

– 400/402/403 – Now operating

– 404 – No service

576 – Reduced service. Route will NOT operate via Maesbury, Knockin, Kinnerley, Weston Lullingfields, Yeaton, Old Woods, Merrington or Bomere Heath

Telford Service

Full service in Telford with some delays expected. Diversions to the following routes:

14 – Missing Sunnyside via Moss Green

16 – Operating as far as Shawbirch, not serving Roden

Minsterley Motors

435 Service – Minsterley Motors have attempted this service from Shrewsbury to Ludlow. The journey has quite severe snow drifts in places.

They have taken the decision with the forecast in mind to operate 11:30am Ludlow – Shrewsbury A49 only and no further service will operate today.

– 552/553 service is cancelled until further notice due to the road conditions.

– Bishops Castle will not be serviced at all again today.

– 722 service today only, operating Henley Road back down Sheet Road into the town itself.

Train Services

For the latest on Arriva Trains Wales services see – https://www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk

For the latest on West Midlands Railway services see – https://www.westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has taken the decision that it will be providing community services to essential or critical and essential patients only until Monday (5 March). They will not be carrying out home visits to non-essential patients during this time.

Outpatient clinics in Community Hospitals will continue as normal unless they are cancelled by the consultant. In cases where they are cancelled, patients will be contacted in advance to let them know.

Weather Forecast

Today: Further outbreaks of sleet and snow will steadily edge northwards through the day. Remaining windy and bitterly cold for all. A high of -1C.

Tonight: A cold and windy night with further outbreaks of sleet and snow across all areas, possibly bringing further accumulations in places. A low of -5C.

Saturday: Saturday will be cold, but with the winds a little lighter. It will be cloudy with outbreaks of sleet and snow easing through the day. A high of 1C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Staying cold into the new week with often cloudy skies and further rain, sleet and snow likely at times. Winds will become lighter, with further night frost and ice.