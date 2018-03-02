Police appeal for help in locating wanted Telford man

Police in Telford are appealing for help in locating a wanted 26-year-old man from Telford.

Stuart Linley is wanted on a warrant for breaching the conditions of his licence, following his release from prison after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order in January.

He is thought to have links to the Donnington area and anyone who has seen him or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.

You can also leave information anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 111 555 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.