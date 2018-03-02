Person rescued following kitchen fire at Bridgnorth home

One person was rescued from a house fire in Bridgnorth prior to the arrival of the fire service this afternoon.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a property on Love Lane at 4.52pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Telford Central. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, covering jet and small gear to put out the fire. A positive pressure fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

The Red Cross Emergency Response also attended to support the occupier.

The cause of the fire was accidental.