Further snow showers and icy winds forecast for Shropshire

Snow showers and icy winds will continue to affect Shropshire today as Storm Emma arrives.

A yellow warning for wind and snow is valid for Shropshire between 8am and 11.55pm today as a spell of snow, heavy in places, will move slowly north. The snow will be accompanied by strong to gale winds quite widely, leading to the potential for drifting of lying snow.

In South West Shropshire an amber warning for snow and ice is in place between noon on today and 8am on Friday. Some places could also see significant ice build up overnight into Friday. The snow is likely to be accompanied by strong easterly winds.

On Friday between 12.05am and 11.55pm a yellow warning of snow and ice is in place for Shropshire as further bands of snow, heavy in places, are likely to spread north.

School Closures

A number of schools in the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas are closed today.

For school closures in Telford and Wrekin see http://apps.telford.gov.uk/snowline/

For school closures in the Shropshire Council area visit http://shropshire.gov.uk/school-closures or see their twitter feed https://twitter.com/ShropCouncil

Arriva Bus Services

Arriva Midlands West says all services are currently operating in Shropshire.

Train Services

For the latest on Arriva Trains Wales services see – https://www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk

For the latest on West Midlands Railway services see – https://www.westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has taken the decision that it will be providing community services to essential or critical and essential patients only from 12 noon today (Thursday 1 March) until Monday (5 March). They will not be carrying out home visits to non-essential patients during this time.

Please note that outpatient clinics in Community Hospitals will continue as normal unless they are cancelled by the consultant. In cases where they are cancelled, patients will be contacted in advance to let them know.

Day Centre Closures

The following Shropshire Council adult day services will be closed on Friday 2 March:

Avalon – Oswestry

Greenacres – Baschurch

Wayfarers – Market Drayton

Aquamira – Shrews

Albert road – Shrews

Abbots wood – Shrews

Helena lane – Ludlow

Weather Forcast

Today: Scattered snow showers will fade, before more persistent snow arrives from the south later. Strong winds could give blizzard conditions and it will remain bitterly cold. Staying drier in the north. A high of -2C.

Tonight: Remaining windy and bitterly cold with ice also a risk by morning. A low of -5C.

Friday: A cold and windy day on Friday with further outbreaks of snow edging northwards through the day. A high of 1C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: The winds will fall lighter over the weekend and it will turn a little less cold. However, there remains the risk of some hill snow, rain and ice.