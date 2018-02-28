Urgent safety checks sees some Arriva Trains Wales services cancelled

Arriva Trains Wales has today cancelled its long distance services as urgent safety checks are carried out.

The rail operator is carrying out the checks on all its long-distance trains.

Services are suspended between Cardiff – Manchester / Holyhead (via Shrewsbury) until further notice whilst the checks are carried out.

Other routes Shrewsbury – Chester, Shrewsbury – Crewe/Manchester and Swansea – Shrewsbury (Heart of Wales) are facing severe delays.

An Arriva Trains Wales spokesperson said:

“Due to urgent safety checks with our entire 175 ( long distance ) train fleet, we have had to suspend the majority of our long distance services today.

“There will be no Arriva Trains Wales services between Cardiff – Manchester / Holyhead (via Shrewsbury) until further notice.

“We have agreed ticket acceptance with all train operators and passengers who were travelling today will be able to use their tickets tomorrow instead.”

National Rail Enquiries reports:

A shortage of trains because of extra safety inspections means that direct services operated by Arriva Trains Wales between Manchester and South Wales have been suspended. There is no firm estimate yet of how long disruption will last but it is likely to continue until the end of the day.

A limited train service is available between Shrewsbury and Crewe.

Replacement road transport is operating between Newport South Wales and Hereford. You may use West Midlands Railway between Hereford and Birmingham New Street and CrossCountry between Birmingham and Manchester

Alternative travel advice:

You can use your tickets on the following operators services on all reasonable routes:

– West Midlands Railway between Hereford and Birmingham New Street

– CrossCountry via any reasonable route, inducing between Birmingham New Street and Manchester