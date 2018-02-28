Shropshire jobs at risk as Maplin enters into administration

Electronics chain Maplin which has stores in Telford and Shrewsbury has entered into administration, putting jobs at risk.

The retailer’s Shropshire stores are on Telford Bridge Retail Park and Market Street in Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury’s Maplin store also incorporates a partnership with GAME after refreshing its layout in September last year.

The 40-year-old firm owned by Rutland Partners said it had been hit by the impact of a weak consumer environment and the withdrawal of credit insurance.

PwC has confirmed that they’ve taken control of Maplin, and are looking for a buyer for some, or all, of the company.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator and PwC partner, says: “The challenging conditions in the UK retail sector are well documented. Like many other retailers, Maplin has been hit hard by a slowdown in consumer spending and more expensive imports as the pound has weakened.

“Our initial focus as administrators will be to engage with parties who may be interested in acquiring all or part of the company. We will continue to trade the business as normal whilst a buyer is sought.

“Staff have been paid their February wages and will continue to be paid for future work while the company is in administration.”

Maplin has 217 stores in the UK and employs 2,500 people.

It is the second company to call in the administrators today after Toys R Us also announced it has collapsed.