Motorists are facing long delays following a collision on the A5 westbound between Telford and Shrewsbury.

Traffic is currently backing up past Junction 7 of the M54 heading towards Shrewsbury.

Three vehicles are reported to be involved in the collision which happened at around 8.50am.

Emergency services including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

No persons were reported to be trapped.