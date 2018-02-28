Met Office issues Amber warning for Snow and Ice in Shropshire

As the spell of cold weather continues to bite across the UK the Met Office has issued an Amber warning for snow and ice across parts of Shropshire.

Most of Shropshire is covered by a yellow warning as a spell of snow, heavy in places, is likely to move slowly north from Thursday morning onwards.

The alert is valid between 8am and 11.55pm on Thursday as snow accompanied by strong winds, will lead to the potential for drifting of lying snow.

South West Shropshire is also in an area covered by an Amber warning valid between 12pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday. The area could see heavy snow and also significant ice build up overnight into Friday.

Another yellow warning for snow is valid between 12:05am on Friday and 11:55pm on Saturday.