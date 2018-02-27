Two vehicle collision closes A518 between Telford and Lilleshall

A two vehicle collision closed the A518 between the Clock Tower and Red House for a time this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the collision at around 5pm.
One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.
No persons were reported to be trapped, and crews made the vehicles safe using small gear.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene.
RTC A518 near Red House Road blocked. AMBO on scene. pic.twitter.com/d1I3rFnn77
— Donnington SNTs (@DonningtonCops) February 27, 2018