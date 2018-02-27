Snow hits Shropshire as Beast from the East sets in

Snows showers are falling across parts of Shropshire today as the Beast from the East sets in.

The UK is currently experiencing the coldest week of the winter so far, with snow showers or longer periods of snow expected across Shropshire today, accompanied by very low temperatures.

Bitter easterly winds from northern Scandinavia and north west of Russia are crossing the UK bringing not only cold air but also is a significant wind chill risk throughout the week making it feel several degrees colder than thermometers show.

Even without the wind chill some locations will struggle to get above 0 °C during the day, with night-time temperatures down to -8 °C quite widely at times.

The lowest temperatures of this spell are expected tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, meaning the cold winter weather will continue into the start of meteorological spring.

Nicola Maxey from the Met Office said: “It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

Why is it called the Beast from the East?

Winds from northern Scandinavia and north west of Russia have pushed in from the east, causing temperatures to plummet, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above 0C.

Motoring

Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys with Highways England’s gritting teams working around the clock to treat roads and keep traffic moving.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“If you need to travel in the morning, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.”