Firefighters tackle kitchen fire in Highley

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at Highley near Bridgnorth early this morning.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a property on Hazelwells Road in Highley at around 2.44am.

Crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer attended the fire and used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a covering jet to put it out.

The British Red Cross Emergency Response team assisted the occupiers of the property.