Firefighters tackle kitchen fire in Highley

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at Highley near Bridgnorth early this morning.
The fire broke out in the kitchen of a property on Hazelwells Road in Highley at around 2.44am.
Crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer attended the fire and used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a covering jet to put it out.
The British Red Cross Emergency Response team assisted the occupiers of the property.
The picture shows the importance of closing doors & working smoke alarms in your home!This was the scene we faced earlier this morning when called to a house fire in Highley! Working smoke alarms alerted the family inc 4 children to the fire and they were able to make a safe exit pic.twitter.com/JP56XNlOwp
— Bridgnorth Station (@SFRS_Bridgnorth) 27 February 2018