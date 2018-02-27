Cold weather halts Shrewsbury Wyle Cop improvement work

Shrewsbury’s Wyle Cop will remain closed downhill to traffic after improvement work was delayed due to the cold weather.

With the forecast low night-time temperatures, the planned work to resurface the road between Wyle Cop and English Bridge in Shrewsbury cannot take place this week as planned.

The resurfacing work was due to take place overnight for five nights, this week but the work has now been rescheduled to start the week beginning Monday 12 March.

The work will take place overnight for a period of five nights, between 8pm and 6am with the Wyle Cop closed in both directions and Beeches Lane (Town Walls) will also be closed. The roads will fully reopen at 6am each morning.

The low temperatures are also affecting the upgrading works to the footway as the new materials require laying temperatures higher than those forecast for the remainder of this week.

Shropshire Council says that the footpath is not yet in a condition to be reopened to the public, so the current traffic management arrangements are due to remain in place until Friday 9 March 2018 by which time higher temperatures should allow the works to be completed. As such, Wyle Cop will continue to be closed to traffic in a downhill direction (out of town) until this date, along with the signed diversion route.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “Shropshire Council thanks people for their understanding regarding the unavoidable extension of these works, and stresses that businesses will remain open as usual while the work is carried out.”