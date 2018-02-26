Two appear in court over death of taxi driver in Telford

Two men were given bail for a month after appearing in court today charged with manslaughter following the death of a taxi driver in Telford.

Ishfaq Hussain, 52, died when his taxi, a red Skoda Octavia, hit a tree in Ironbridge Road, Madeley, on August 7, 2017.

Brandon Dowen, 19, from Telford and John Cox, 32, from Wolverhampton, were arrested on suspicion of murder on August 8 and were released under investigation.

They were charged with manslaughter on 24 January.

The two men will now appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 26 March.