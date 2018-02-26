Police investigate report of sexual assault at Telford Ice Rink

Police are investigating a report that a sexual assault took place at Telford Ice Rink on Friday 19 January.

Officers investigating the incident say at around 9.25pm a girl was approached by a boy, who grabbed her. She shouted at him and a brief altercation followed.

The boy is described as having a dark tan, shaved black hair, a very slim build, and is about 5ft 5 inches (1.65m) tall.

He looked to be about 15 years old and was wearing a blue coat with a fur-trimmed hood. He had a distinctive mole or birthmark above his upper lip.

Constable Charlotte Hayward said: “This incident happened at a busy, public ice skating rink and reports indicate plenty of people witnessed it. If it rings any bells, please come forward and tell us what you remember seeing.”

To report information, phone the police non-emergency number 101 and give reference number 0796S of 19 January.

You can also give information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.