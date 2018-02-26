Dog rescued from roof of house in Wellington

Firefighters from Wellington were called to an unusual rescue this afternoon after a dog became stuck on the roof of a house.
Rosie a 3-year-old Labrador had become stuck after climbing out of a window and onto the roof of the property on Mill Bank.
Firefighters were called to help rescue her at around 2.18pm.
Crews used an animal rescue hook to retrieve Rosie and spent around 20 minutes at the scene.
She was reported to be none the worse for wear after her outing.
#BWFireControl Rosie the 3 year old Labrador had a head for heights this afternoon when fire crews from @SFRSWellington were called to “retrieve” her from a roof. She was none the worse for wear after her outing #barking #notjustfires #doggydaycare pic.twitter.com/bpVNs8TBmH
— SFRS Control (@SFRS_Control) February 26, 2018