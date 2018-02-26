Dog rescued from roof of house in Wellington

Firefighters from Wellington were called to an unusual rescue this afternoon after a dog became stuck on the roof of a house.

Rosie a 3-year-old Labrador had become stuck after climbing out of a window and onto the roof of the property on Mill Bank.

Firefighters were called to help rescue her at around 2.18pm.

Crews used an animal rescue hook to retrieve Rosie and spent around 20 minutes at the scene.

She was reported to be none the worse for wear after her outing.