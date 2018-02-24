Shrewsbury’s Quarry Pool reopens today

Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming Pool reopens today after a glass panel at the side of the pool shattered and glass went into the water forcing it to close.

The incident happened on 29 December with the decision being made to close the pool for draining and a deep clean to ensure the safety of swimmers.

With the pool shut further areas that needed attention were also discovered. Leaks in two separate areas saw pipework being upgraded and two damaged valves were also replaced.

Sand in the pool’s water filters was also replaced to ensure no glass remained in the filtration system.

With the pool empty and the area accessible, a structural engineer assessed the three-meter diving board and following recommendations, steel fabrication and welding work were carried out to reinforce damaged areas.

Special safety film has now been added to glass panels, to prevent glass entering the pool should any future incidents happen.

The pool will reopen today with the following sessions:

8-10am – Leisure and health swimming/lanes

10-12pm -Leisure and health swimming/Family fun boards and flume

12-2pm – Family fun floats and music

2-4pm – Leisure and health swimming/Family fun boards and flume