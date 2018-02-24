Man seriously injured in Shrewsbury assault

A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in the Harlescott Grange area of Shrewsbury early this morning.

Officers from West Mercia Police attended the incident, along with an ambulance at about 1.05am on Lancaster Road.

A 35-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two men aged 35 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievance bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Oliver Ewels said: “This appears to have been an isolated incident among people who know each other. However many people in the local area may have seen or heard something that could be relevant to our investigation.

“There was a scene guard around the area this morning for a couple of hours but this has now been lifted. Locals may still notice some extra officers around while we conduct our enquiries and offer reassurance to those with questions or concerns.”

To report information about this incident, phone the police non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 035S of 24 February. You can also leave information anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers. Phone 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.