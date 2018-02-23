Wellington Railway Station set to benefit from investment

The new West Midlands Trains franchise is set to improve aesthetics and enhance security for travellers using Wellington Railway Station.

These include a new CCTV system, parking for bicycles, a deep clean of the whole station, a help point for passengers, a new station travel place, customer information screens and on-platform ticket validation machines.

The investment has been welcomed by Telford & Wrekin Council – but it has pledged to continue lobbying for further improvements.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “I am delighted to welcome the proposed investment by West Midlands Rail which will make Wellington Railway Station a more welcoming and safer place.

“However, what is promised is the minimum standard that Wellington will be receiving and West Midlands Rail has indicated that there are other development funding streams that can be accessed to further enhance these essential improvements.

“We will continue to work with the Friends of Wellington Station volunteer group – who do great work – and West Midlands Trains on long term proposals for the railway station as the new rail franchise progresses.”

Wellington is one of a number of railway stations which are going to be developed by West Midlands Rail, Transport for West Midlands and West Midlands Trains.