Telford murder victim named as Lynn McNally

Police have named a woman who died of multiple stab wounds in Telford.

Lynn McNally, aged 46, of Mullinder Drive, Ketley, Telford, died following an incident at a property in Ketley.

Paul Beddoes, aged 44, of the same address, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 26 February.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “Our thoughts are with Lynn’s family and friends after this tragic incident. Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers, and I’d like to ask that their privacy please be respected at such a difficult time.”

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number 101 – or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.