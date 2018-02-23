Services suspended at Oswestry MLU for a further two weeks

Inpatient services at Oswestry Midwife Led Unit are to be suspended for a further two weeks.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says inpatient services will remain suspended until 8am on 10 March 2018, to ensure the safe care of mums using Shropshire’s maternity services.

The unit will remain open between 8am and 8pm for antenatal and postnatal services.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery, said: “We know the subject of our Midwife Led Units continues to be an emotive one, but this decision is about the choice our women are making and about maintaining their safety.

“Women will still have the choice of giving birth at other MLUs as well as our Consultant Led Unit. Home births will also be maintained during this period.

“We will continue to have conversations with women and families using our maternity services to understand how best we can meet their needs at this time.”