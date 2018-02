A horse was rescued after becoming stranded in a brook in Newport late last night.

The incident happened at Green Lane at around 11.17pm with the rescue completes around 1am.

The horse was rescued by Fire Service Personnel including the Specialist Animal Rescue Team.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Newport and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Also at the scene of the incident were the police and a vet.