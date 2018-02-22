Witnesses sought after man exposes himself to woman in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are investigating a report of an indecent exposure in the Sundorne area of the town.

It happened close to the canal path between Sandhurst Meadows and the top of Sundorne Road between 8.45am and 9am on Wednesday, 14 February.

A woman in her 30s was walking along when she noticed a man approaching her. He then exposed himself before walking off in the direction of Manor House.

The man is described as being white, in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 8in tall, of slight build, with brown shaved hair on the sides.

He was wearing grey cotton fitted jogging bottoms, a light grey hoody with the hood up.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 138S of 14 February.