Man charged with murder following death of woman in Telford

A Telford man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman, who was found at a flat on Mullinder Drive, Ketley, on Wednesday morning.

Police have named the man as Paul Beddows aged 44 of Mullinder Drive, Ketley, Telford.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “Although a man has been charged, our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident is still very much ongoing. We are treating this as an isolated incident.

“I’d like to thank all those who have helped us with our enquiries. Our officers are still in the area talking to witnesses and neighbours, so I’d urge anybody with questions or concerns to speak to one of our team.

“We will also have additional local uniformed police and community support officers in the area to provide extra reassurance and support to the local community at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information that may help the police with their investigation is asked to call the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 064S of 21 February.