Last chance to see Shrewsbury’s Wild Cop installation

After two weeks of “wild” entertainment, Shrewsbury’s very own wildlife reserve will be packed up this Friday 23rd February.

Wild Cop has been a roaring success, with organisers saying it has attracted many people to the area during the half term period.

Six life-sized fiberglass animals including a bear, a gorilla, a lion, a zebra, a hippo and a baby elephant, were placed onto the closed section of the Wyle Cop road during a part road closure, as part of the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival this month.

A vacant shop front was also transformed into a rainforest, providing entertainment for children, with free activity booklets that were available to pick up from shops on Wild Cop.

The event, an initiative by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, has prompted a fantastic response from the public, with #wildcop trending across all social media channels.

Free activity booklets are available to fill in while you are there, hand them into any participating shops for your chance to win £50 to spend on Wyle Cop.

If uploading a photo to social media, make sure to #wildcop and tag @originalshrewsbury