Wallpaper fly tipper tracked down and fined in Telford

A fly tipper behind the dumping of distinctive wallpaper and carpet in Telford has been tracked down and fined.

The fly tip in Sutton Hill was reported to the Council in January. Following a social media appeal for information, the culprit was identified and issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice which was paid earlier this week.

It brings the number of fixed penalty notices issued for fly tipping to 15 since last summer when Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement officers were given additional powers to investigate environmental crime and issue fines.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet member for enforcement said: “Thank you to the members of the public for their reports and information which helps us track down those who blight our borough in this way.

“Every report of a fly tip and every piece of information is investigated and we will do all we can to catch those responsible and penalise them. We are no longer a soft touch when it comes to environmental crime. We will use the powers we now have.”