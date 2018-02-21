Murder investigation underway following death of woman in Telford

A murder investigation has begun after the body of a woman was found at a property in Telford, this morning.

Police were notified of an incident at a property on Mullinder Drive, Ketley, at around 6.15am.

A 44-year-old old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Preece said: “A cordon remains in place around where the incident happened, and there will be police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased woman at this very difficult time.”