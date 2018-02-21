Man hit on head with metal bar during robbery in Telford

A man walking along a Telford street was hit on the head with a metal bar during a robbery on Saturday.

The incident happened as the 18-year-old man was walking on The Nettlefolds in Hadley shortly before 12.30am.

The man noticed a group of five men walking towards him, just before one of them is reported to have hit him on the head with a weapon – believed to be a metal bar. Another man took the victim’s Adidas rucksack containing a wallet and a mobile phone.

The group then ran off in the direction of Lidl. There are no descriptions of the attackers at this time.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 17S of 17 February.