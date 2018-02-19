Cattle trailer overturns on A529 south of Market Drayton

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a cattle trailer on the A529, just south of Market Drayton on Monday afternoon.

The Newport Road was closed following the collision between Market Drayton and Hinstock, near to Tyrley Castle Farm.

The incident happened at around 5.43pm and involved a cattle trailer which had overturned.

Four fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Market Drayton and Wellington. An Operations officer is also in attendance.

There was no reported injuries to persons or cattle.