Earthquake felt across Shropshire

A minor earthquake has been felt across Shropshire this afternoon after it occurred in south Wales.

The British Geological Survey says it measured around 4.4 magnitude and originated 20km north of Swansea at a depth of 7.4km.

Homes and businesses were reported to have shaken across Shropshire.

The earthquake was felt as far as Blackpool and Derbyshire from its epicentre and struck at around 2.31pm.

On average, the UK typically experiences one similar-sized earthquake every 3-5 years. The British Geological Survey says this was the biggest onshore UK event in 10 years, since 27 Feb 2008 Market Rasen eq 5.2 ml 16X bigger than today’s event.