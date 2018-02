A driver became trapped after a car left the road and ended up in a ditch near Waters Upton this morning.

Emergency services were called to Shray Hill at around 7.24am today.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Newport and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Crews used cutting equipment to free the trapped person.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The road was closed for a time following the collision.