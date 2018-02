A 50-year-old man has been charged after a man suffered a knife injury in Telford on New Year’s Day.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his hand following the incident at a property in Barclay Court.

Sigitas Aukstulis from Donnington has been charged with section 18 – wounding with intent.

He was bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on March 14.