Man suffers facial injuries and broken leg following assault in Market Drayton

A man has suffered serious facial injuries and a broken leg during an unprovoked assault in Market Drayton.

It happened as a man in his 40s was walking along Longslow Road with a woman sometime between 1.15am and 2.30am on Saturday 10 February.

As the pair were outside the entrance to The Beacon Community Centre, they were approached by two unknown men, who are believed to have assaulted the man.

Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 78S of 10 February.