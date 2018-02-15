Fuel and batteries stolen from farm in the Cosford area

A number of large batteries, almost 200 litres of diesel and specialist tools were stolen during a burglary at a farm in the Cosford area.

Police investigating the crime say the burglary happened sometime between 6pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday the 13th of February.

Closed Circuit Television from the farm is being checked to see if there is any useful footage of the incident that shows the offenders.

Anyone who has information that may assist the Police in identifying the offenders, are asked to call 101 and refer to incident 0294S 130218.