A female casualty was released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Telford last night.

The single vehicle collision happened on Trench Road in Trench at around 9.40pm.

The casualty was extricated from the vehicle using holmatro spreaders.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended the incident.