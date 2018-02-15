Burst water pipe in Aston Eyre near Bridgnorth causes supply issues

Severn Trent is working to fix a burst water pipe at Aston Eyre near Bridgnorth this morning.

The burst pipe is causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some customers in the area.

Severn Trent says teams are out on site and are working to get the pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day when you’re trying to get ready for work and school, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.”