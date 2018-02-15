Shropshire Council licenses county’s first electric private hire vehicle

A Ludlow-based private hire operator with a fully electric-powered vehicle has become the first in the county to be licensed by Shropshire Council.

Richard Mear, of Richard Mear Services, has purchased the brand-new Tesla Model S to use as an executive private hire vehicle.

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“It’s fantastic to see a member of the trade employing the cleanest mode of transport available. We wish Richard the very best from his new investment. With the UK government looking to phase out traditionally fuelled vehicles by 2040 we hope this will be the first of many more electric vehicles to be plated in Shropshire.”

Richard Mear said: “Not only does the vehicle emit no exhaust emissions, it also boasts all the mod cons of any new high specification vehicle and it is quieter than conventionally fuelled vehicles, further reducing the car’s impact on the environment while making the ride more comfortable for my passengers.”

Matthew Clark Shropshire Council’s lead officer on air quality, said: “I’m delighted to see the first electric vehicle licensed into the private hire fleet. It embodies the emphasis of our current private hire and Hackney Carriage licensing policy, part of which aims to reduce emissions produced by the fleet.”

As a zero-emission vehicle the car could drive in the most tightly regulated air pollution areas in the world – and will be able to drive into any UK city that moves to restrict polluting vehicles from entering its town and city centres to improve air quality and the health of its population.