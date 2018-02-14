Two rescued from property fire in Bridgnorth

Two people were rescued by firefighters following a house fire in Bridgnorth last night.

The fire involved the ground floor kitchen of a property in Severn Vale, Eardington at around 9pm.

The two people rescued from the property were given oxygen therapy as they suffered from smoke inhalation.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Much Wenlock. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a covering jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

They spent around an hour and a half dealing with the fire.