Man robbed of cash at knifepoint in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knifepoint by two people on Monday night.

The robbery occurred at around 10pm, on the footpath just behind the Beefeater restaurant on Euston Way, near to the central train station.

A male and female approached the victim and produced a small knife, demanding money.

The offenders stole a small amount of cash before running off towards Stafford Park, either under or onto the A5 dual carriageway, via the path behind the Beefeater restaurant.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery and who can help identify the offenders.

The male is described as white, medium build between 5’10” and 6’0″, mid to late 30’s, with stubble and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a black jacket over a jumper with his hood up, dark jogging bottoms with a jumper or scarf covering his mouth.

The female is described as white, average build around 5′ in height, aged mid 30’s, with red acne scars on her cheeks. She spoke with a local accent and sounded like she had a lisp, possibly due to missing teeth She was wearing a dark jacket over a dark jumper with hood up, and dark trousers and was carrying a white carrier bag.

Any witness or anyone with information is please asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 0749S of 12/02/18.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org