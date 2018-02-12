Warning issued over fake property agents in Telford

A warning has been issued about fake profiles from scammers who claim to own properties available for rent in St. George’s and Dawley.

They take the details of genuine properties that are available on estate agency websites then, using Facebook messenger, offer to rent them out, even though they don’t own them.

Potential customers are then asked to pay a deposit for a home they are unable to move into or even view.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Public Protection team has issued the following advice:

– Make sure the advert is from a genuine letting agent and do some research to find out where they are based.

– View the property and ask questions about the property and the tenancy (including how long the initial tenancy will be)

– Landlords must legally give you a copy of ‘How To Rent’ which has lots of advice.

– Make sure you always sign a tenancy agreement and read it before you sign it

– Any landlord that takes a deposit, MUST protect it in a government scheme and provide you with the official information

– Check to see if they are part of the landlord accreditation scheme www.telfordhomefinder.co.uk