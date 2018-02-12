Teenager left shaken following attempted robbery in Wellington

Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a teenager in Wellington.

It happened in an alleyway between Dawley Road and St Giles Close at around 12.15pm on Monday 5 February.

A 15-year-old boy was walking when he was approached by a man – described as being dressed in all black and wearing a balaclava – who is reported to have threatened him and demanded the victim hand over his money and mobile phone.

Nothing is believed to have been taken but the teenager was left shaken up by the incident.

It is not known in what direction the man left and there are no further descriptions available at this time.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 471S of 9 February.