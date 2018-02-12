Project to transform iconic Bridgnorth building is complete

A project to transform one of Bridgnorth’s oldest and most iconic buildings is now complete.

The major renovation of Bishop Percy’s House in Bridgnorth, owned by Maria Allen, has just finished after four years of meticulous planning and careful restoration work.

Vic Johnson, of Johnson Design Partnership, who drew up designs to convert the 16th century half timbered property in Cartway into a tea room and holiday apartments, said that he was delighted with the finished result.

The project also includes the construction of two separate contemporary homes overlooking the river, for owners Maria and Reg Allen of Stourbridge, which are due to be finished by Easter.

“Bishop Percy’s House is a striking town centre landmark and we are thrilled with the way it has been brought back to life,” said Vic, whose firm, based in Station Lane, Bridgnorth, has worked with contractors Three Pines Builders of Wolverhampton.

“The main premises were completely stripped back and acoustic and thermal upgrades made to the fabric of the timber frame. Obviously, as this is a Grade I listed building we worked carefully with the conservation officers and it is very exciting to see it transformed.

“This is an important initiative for Bridgnorth and for Johnson Design Partnership as it incorporates refurbishment and remodelling of the historical building and an innovative, modern element to the rear – it is a bold blend of ancient and modern.”

Maria Allen, who owns the building with her husband Reg, commented: “After four years of liaising with architects Johnson Design, planners, conservation officers and having every survey possible Bishop Percy’s House is now ready to open to the public as a tea room and two luxury holiday apartments.

“This lovely 16th century grade I listed building and previous home to Bridgnorth Boys Club has undergone complete sympathetic restoration to be brought back to life for all to see and enjoy.

“I am thrilled at the outcome of this difficult project and to be opening the tea room and apartments to provide jobs and an interest to the Bridgnorth community.”

She added that the house would formerly be opened on March 3 by the mayor of Bridgnorth when everyone was welcome.

Pictures and artefacts from the site’s past will be displayed in the tea room which will also have an outdoor seating area. The holiday accommodation will be let to tourists who want to stay in one of Shropshire’s most historic settings.