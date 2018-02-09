Warning issued to dog owners after tablets found hidden inside food in Newport

Police in Newport have issued a warning to dog owners after tablets were discovered hidden in food.

A dog belonging to a resident living near to Norbroom Park had a lucky escape after going to eat the food.

Officers are advising anyone who thinks their dog may have eaten anything similar to take their pet to a veterinary surgeon as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about who is responsible is asked to contact the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 extension 66684.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.