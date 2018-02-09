Man suffers facial injuries in collision on A442 near Telford

A man suffered serious facial injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Telford last night.

The crash involving a car and lorry happened on the A442 close to Sytch Lane at around 11pm.

A silver Ford KA was travelling from Telford in the direction of Market Drayton and a white Volvo lorry was being driven along the A442 in the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Ford KA a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries while the lorry driver a man in his 30s was uninjured.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 792S of 8 February.