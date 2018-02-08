Oxon Link Road proposals to go on show

A two-day exhibition is to give people the chance to look at the proposals for Shrewsbury’s Oxon Link Road.

The exhibition will be held at Oxon Church Hall, Welshpool Road, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday 28 February from 12noon to 8pm, and on Thursday 1 March from 12noon to 8pm.

It will give people the opportunity to look at the proposals for the new road, meet the design team from Shropshire Council and Mouchel, ask questions, and make comments.

The Oxon Link Road is to be built between the A5 Bypass and the Holyhead Road, as part of the Shrewsbury West ‘sustainable urban extension’ which will see the development of 750 new homes, up to 12ha of employment land, 2855 jobs, and a new expanded local centre off Welshpool Road.

Work on the road is due to be completed by 2021. It will cost approximately £12m, and will be funded by Growth Deal funding via the Marches LEP, and developer contributions.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The Oxon Link Road will provide a much needed alternative to the existing A458 Welshpool Road. It will completely remove through traffic from Welshpool Road, changing its function and character to better serve new and existing development while enhancing the local community centre.

“This exhibition is great opportunity for people to see the plans for the new Oxon Link Road, and to ask any questions they may have. We look forward to seeing people there.”