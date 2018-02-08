Man treated in hospital after being bitten by dog in Telford

A man suffered puncture wounds to his hip and required hospital treatment after he was bitten by a dog in a Telford street.

The incident happened at around 5.45am on Thursday 25 January in the turning circle on Bridgnorth Road, off Aqueduct Road, Telford.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking his dog when he was approached from the opposite side of the road by what is described as a grey, white and black husky dog.

The man is reported to have been bitten to his left hip by the husky, causing puncture wounds that required hospital treatment in Accident and Emergency.

The victim spoke to a woman believed to be in charge of the husky dog at the time and police would like to identify and speak with her as part of on-going enquiries.

She is described as white, approximately 5’8″ in height and of slim build. She was wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket with the hood worn up.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact them as enquiries continue.

If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please contact West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident number 51s of 25 January.